Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: Dwayne Johnson ‘cooked’, he ‘smelt’ and he’s now The Rock even at the Indian box office. In the third part including the Robin Williams’ original, Jumanji has been quietly making its mark in the plexes.

Dwayne Johnson’s movie now has crossed the 40-crore mark and now stands at 41.21 crores at the Indian box office. It clashed with Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 and Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor’s The Body. Also facing a mammoth of competition from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and the finale of Stars Wars saga, Jumanji: The Next Level has managed to trend well.

It has collected 6 crores in its 2nd weekend which shows there is still some juice left in it. As far as Koimoi’s Highest Hollywood Grossers in India go, Jumanji: The Next Level has crossed Incredibles 2 (40.25 crores) by a small margin. It’ll soon cross a couple of movies more.

The fantasy comic adventure Jumanji: The Next Level picks up where 2017's Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle left off, but there is a difference. The twist is that the grandfather (played by Danny DeVito) of one of the game's original players and his old-time buddy (Danny Glover) get transported into the game, too. Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the new sequel of the Jumanji franchise in India.

“Dwayne has always been a popular name in India and the fans have always shown unprecedented support and love to his releases.’ Jumanji’ as a franchise has been truly loved over the years and to fulfill this anticipation around the film, the advance bookings of the film, opens on Sunday and the paid previews will open on Thursday,” said Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India (SPEI).

The movie also features Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas, while Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are new additions to the cast.

