Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 4: Faces The Monday Blues!

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: Dwayne Johnson is not just amassing a monumental amount of popularity worldwide but he’s been rocking in India too. Since his Fast & Furious stint, then Jumanji and some action films, he’s emerging as a star in India.

His latest release Jumanji: The Next Level is enjoying a great time at the box office. Despite having competition from Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, the movie is finding its target audience from multiplexes. Even the college youth is helping the movie to sustain in the multiplex-dominated areas.

The movie enjoyed the first weekend of 24 crores (include paid previews of 1.30 crores). On its first Monday, the movie has collected 2.50 crores following the routine weekdays’ drop. What’s to be seen is how well it holds today i.e. on its 1st Tuesday. It has just this week to juice the box office because of Dabangg 3 & Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker.

Dwayne has worked with Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Baywatch and bonded with Varun Dhawan through social media when the Indian star appreciated his movie and one of his positive gestures.

So, can we expect you to head to Bollywood soon? “I wouldn’t rule that out. I have a lot of respect for Bollywood and the history of Bollywood,” Dwayne told IANS while promoting Jumanji: The Next Level.

The movie stars Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. A new addition to the cast includes Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. Sony Pictures Entertainment India released Jumanji: The Next Level on December 13, 2019, in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. On the small screen, Dwayne is also seen in Ballers, aired in India on Star World.

