Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Here’s What Saif Ali Khan Would’ve To Achieve To BEAT Ayushmann Khurrana In The Star Ranking Table

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: With the success of web series Sacred Games season 2 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan is pretty much back in the game. He is being offered some interesting roles and his upcoming Jawaani Jaaneman with debutante Alaya F and Tabu might bring some more commercial ‘relief’.

Jawaani Jaaneman brings back Saif Ali Khan in his forte of playing a cool urban guy. Speaking about the film’s buzz, the entertaining trailer has surely sparked an anticipation amongst movie buffs. Also, the songs- Gallan Kar Di and Ole Ole 2.0, are creating ripples. Considering all the positivity around, the film has high chances of working tremendously at least in metros.

As of now, Jawaani Jaaneman seems to be an affair like Cocktail (2012) which ended up collecting 76 crores. But if it manages to generate highly positive word-of-mouth for itself, the film has the potential of entering 100 crore club. And with 100 crore feat, Saif Ali Khan could well surpass Ayushmann Khurrana in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index. As of now, Saif stands at 14th position in Star Ranking with 300 points below Ayushmann Khurrana (350 points).

Check out the Stars’ Power Index below:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan9006009001002500
2. Akshay Kumar1100600001700
3. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
4. Ajay Devgn900400001300
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Hrithik Roshan4002003000900
7. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11.Tiger Shroff1003000400
12. Varun Dhawan400000400
13. Ayushmann Khurrana3000050350
14. Saif Ali Khan10020000300
15. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
16. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
17. John Abraham200000200
18. Rajkummar Rao100000100
19. Kartik Aaryan100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100

Here’s the breakdown of Saif Ali Khan’s 300 points:

100 points (1 film in 100 crore club)- Race 2

200 points (1 film in 200 crore club)- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

What do you think, will Saif Ali Khan be able beat Ayushmann Khurrana in Stars’ Power Index? (Add Poll)

