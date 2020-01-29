Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Here’s What Saif Ali Khan Would’ve To Achieve To BEAT Ayushmann Khurrana In The Star Ranking Table

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: With the success of web series Sacred Games season 2 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan is pretty much back in the game. He is being offered some interesting roles and his upcoming Jawaani Jaaneman with debutante Alaya F and Tabu might bring some more commercial ‘relief’.
Jawaani Jaaneman brings back Saif Ali Khan in his forte of playing a cool urban guy. Speaking about the film’s buzz, the entertaining trailer has surely sparked an anticipation amongst movie buffs. Also, the songs- Gallan Kar Di and Ole Ole 2.0, are creating ripples. Considering all the positivity around, the film has high chances of working tremendously at least in metros.
As of now, Jawaani Jaaneman seems to be an affair like Cocktail (2012) which ended up collecting 76 crores. But if it manages to generate highly positive word-of-mouth for itself, the film has the potential of entering 100 crore club. And with 100 crore feat, Saif Ali Khan could well surpass Ayushmann Khurrana in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index. As of now, Saif stands at 14th position in Star Ranking with 300 points below Ayushmann Khurrana (350 points).
Check out the Stars’ Power Index below:
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|900
|600
|900
|100
|2500
|2. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|600
|0
|0
|1700
|3. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|400
|0
|0
|1300
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|300
|0
|900
|7. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11.Tiger Shroff
|100
|300
|0
|400
|12. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|300
|0
|0
|50
|350
|14. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|200
|0
|0
|300
|15. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|16. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|18. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Here’s the breakdown of Saif Ali Khan’s 300 points:
100 points (1 film in 100 crore club)- Race 2
200 points (1 film in 200 crore club)- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
