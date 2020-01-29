Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Here’s What Saif Ali Khan Would’ve To Achieve To BEAT Ayushmann Khurrana In The Star Ranking Table

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: With the success of web series Sacred Games season 2 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan is pretty much back in the game. He is being offered some interesting roles and his upcoming Jawaani Jaaneman with debutante Alaya F and Tabu might bring some more commercial ‘relief’.

Jawaani Jaaneman brings back Saif Ali Khan in his forte of playing a cool urban guy. Speaking about the film’s buzz, the entertaining trailer has surely sparked an anticipation amongst movie buffs. Also, the songs- Gallan Kar Di and Ole Ole 2.0, are creating ripples. Considering all the positivity around, the film has high chances of working tremendously at least in metros.

As of now, Jawaani Jaaneman seems to be an affair like Cocktail (2012) which ended up collecting 76 crores. But if it manages to generate highly positive word-of-mouth for itself, the film has the potential of entering 100 crore club. And with 100 crore feat, Saif Ali Khan could well surpass Ayushmann Khurrana in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index. As of now, Saif stands at 14th position in Star Ranking with 300 points below Ayushmann Khurrana (350 points).

Check out the Stars’ Power Index below:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 600 900 100 2500 2. Akshay Kumar 1100 600 0 0 1700 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 900 400 0 0 1300 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 300 0 0 50 350 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 200 0 0 300 15. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 16. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 17. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 18. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 19. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100

Here’s the breakdown of Saif Ali Khan’s 300 points:

100 points (1 film in 100 crore club)- Race 2

200 points (1 film in 200 crore club)- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

What do you think, will Saif Ali Khan be able beat Ayushmann Khurrana in Stars’ Power Index? (Add Poll)

