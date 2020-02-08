Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 8: Hangs In There On 2nd Friday

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Jawaani Jaaneman somehow managed to hang in there on the second Friday as 1.04 crores came in. Though the collections were stable during the weekdays, they were still on the lower side. Hence there was always a risk that the numbers would see a major fall on the second Friday. Considering that, the dip from Thursday numbers of 1.55 crores to the second Friday of 1.04 crores is still unreasonable.

The film has seen a reduction of screens and Malang, which caters to the same urban multiplex audiences, has arrived as well which gives audiences a lot to pick and choose from. The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman would just be hoping that the collections jump further today and if over 1.50 crores come in, it would be a reasonable growth.

So far, the Saif Ali Khan starrer has collected 21.25 crores and some push in footfalls can take it closer to the 25 crores mark before the second weekend is through. It would allow it to then march on towards a 30 crores lifetime as a best-case scenario.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!