Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 2: It’s An ‘Ole Ole’ Moment For Saif Ali Khan Starter

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 2: It’s been an eventful last few months for Saif Ali Khan. After Sacred Games 2, Laal Kaptaan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he’s back with a role that’s tailor-made for him and he’s getting the deserved love for the same.

Clashing with Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy And Heer and a couple of Hollywood films, Jawaani Jaaneman was the only notable Bollywood movie which released this week. We also saw Gul Makai but that too wasn’t received well by the critics as well as the audience.

On the first day, the movie earned a just about decent figure of 3.24 crores. This was, though, better than Saif Ali Khan’s previous recent solo films but still, it needs a lot more than this. A jump on the second day was expected and the film has scored one.

The film has earned around 4.55 crores on its day 2 at the box office. It’s a good jump and the movie is on track of what’s expected from it. Further jump on Sunday and stable weekdays are the upcoming targets for Jawaani Jaaneman. The film now stands at the grand total of 7.79 crores.

This story is about a man accepting his age, his responsibilities and his journey in life. I think the father is one of the most important people in our lives. A lot of people mess up being a father and create children that need therapy, that need friendship and that need all kinds of things to fix their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers. In the film, my character is not ready. He thinks that (having) a family is not cool, and the solo life is the way to go,” said Saif at a recent event while talking about the film.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to release on January 31. It is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films

