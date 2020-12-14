There were no takers whatsoever for Indoo Ki Jawani as the film struggled to hit even 1 crore mark over the weekend. The collections stayed under the 75 lakhs* mark which means no growth whatsoever on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday collections were around 25 lakhs* and though new theatres were added on Saturday, it hardly made a difference to the Indoo Ki Jawani’s collections. As mentioned earlier, one can’t really expect trending to be on same lines as per-COVID era when audience footfalls used to increase remarkably over Saturday and Sunday. That said, it used be a challenge even for rejected films even back then and considering the fact that the Kiara Advani starrer wasn’t quite lapped up by the critics and audience word of mouth wasn’t there either, it was always going to be a Herculean task for it to gain any traction.

One can’t expect any numbers over the weekdays now which means the best case scenario for the film would be to gain a lifetime of 1 crore (or may be just a little more). Soon enough, the film will now find itself on the OTT medium. There used to be a rule around an eight week window between theatrical and OTT release. Now it has to be seen whether that would still be maintained for Indoo Ki Jawani or the film will arrive much sooner.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections of Indoo Ki Jawani as per production and distribution sources

