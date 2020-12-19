With Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984, we bring you Hollywood films in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’. For a start, we include the main trailer of the film which has released back in December 2019. The movie is releasing on the Christmas, and now it’s on you to decide the pre-release hype of the film.

Judging the film by everything that has come out about it, how much are you excited for it? Participate in the poll below to voice your opinion.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, GeoffJohns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers. Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, Wonder Woman 1984 is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking Wonder Woman, which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be the second major Hollywood release this Holiday season post the re-opening of cinema halls.

