Tandav makers released striking character posters of the cast and today we put them up on Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ to put out a number on how much have you liked them. The show stars Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar and Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir.

Never seen before in such a staggering avatar, the posters truly uncover the influential roles that every character entails in the upcoming gripping story. Participate in the poll below to cast your vote.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tandav Teaser Feat Saif Ali Khan

Ali Abbas Zafar‘s OTT debut as a director Tandav has been making waves ever since its announcement. The political thriller stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, Anup Soni among others and was earlier titled as Dilli.

The teaser of the upcoming much awaited Amazon Prime web series was unveiled recently. Loaded with a power-packed star cast and a compelling plot, the show has made us excited.

It has now made its debut in our How’s The Hype? section and hence it’s time to ask you how much you liked it.

Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, Tandav will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. Alongside Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is also the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia.

Talking about the theme of the show, Creator, Director and Producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you’ll realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; the world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show. I’m excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of Tandav to millions across the world!”

Tandav will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

