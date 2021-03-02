While Prabhas fans eagerly wait for his upcoming biggies – Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, one more announcement regarding his next, Salaar, was dropped during the last weekend. Its director Prashanth Neel proclaimed the release date of the same through social media.
As shared by Prashanth Neel and then Prabhas, Salaar is slated for 14th April 2022 release. Announcing the same, Neel unveiled a new poster featuring his leading star in a black full sleeve shirt with a rolled-up sleeve on one arm. He looks impressive in his rugged avatar. It has a release date written in the background.
In short, Prabhas looks action-ready in a new poster of Salaar!
Have a look:
𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 Worldwide #Salaar On 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟏𝟒, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 💥
We can't wait to celebrate with you all 🔥#Salaar14Apr22#Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutihaasan @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 pic.twitter.com/BmWzzbOy1s
— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 28, 2021
We’re truly impressed with Prabhas in a new poster! What about you? Share with us by voting in the poll below.
