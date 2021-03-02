While Prabhas fans eagerly wait for his upcoming biggies – Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, one more announcement regarding his next, Salaar, was dropped during the last weekend. Its director Prashanth Neel proclaimed the release date of the same through social media.

With a release date announcement poster, the Prashanth Neel directorial has made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section. Here, movie buffs will get to vote for various aspects of the film.

As shared by Prashanth Neel and then Prabhas, Salaar is slated for 14th April 2022 release. Announcing the same, Neel unveiled a new poster featuring his leading star in a black full sleeve shirt with a rolled-up sleeve on one arm. He looks impressive in his rugged avatar. It has a release date written in the background.

In short, Prabhas looks action-ready in a new poster of Salaar!

Have a look:

We’re truly impressed with Prabhas in a new poster! What about you? Share with us by voting in the poll below.

