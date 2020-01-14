Mr.Lele First Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? VOTE NOW!

Varun Dhawan’s Mr.Lele was one of the most spoken about speculated projects until yesterday. The makers yesterday released the first poster of the film with an almost naked Varun in it and it has made it to our exclusive How’s The Hype? section today.

The poster has Varun in a brief, almost naked. He has a gun in one hand and a fenny pack across his torso. His expressions are confused yet shocked and we are intrigued what it is that has shocked him. The poster has received good feedback from the fans of the star who have flooded Twitter.

The film’s plot revolves around three individuals who are eyewitnesses to a mystery and what it leads to. The film marks Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan’s third collaboration post their Dulhania franchise. It is being said that the film will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film is set to hit the screens on January 1, 2021.

In our exclusive 'How's The Hype?' section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look outfor Mr.Lele's reception amongst the audience.

In case you liked the posters or not, please give your valuable feedback in the poll below.

