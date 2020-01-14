Dancer Dharmesh Yelande On His Gujarati Debut ‘Safalta 0 KM’: “It Has Been My Dream To Do A Gujarati Film”

Dancer-actor Dharmesh Yelande is set to make his debut in Gujarati films with “Safalta 0 KM”. He says it has been a dream for him to feature in a Gujarati film.

The film, which is directed by Akshay Yagnik and is based on the journey of a dancer. It’s an urban dance-based Gujarati movie

“I hail from Gujarat, my education, my friends everything starts from Gujarat. It has been my dream to do a Gujarati film. I have already done Hindi films. Jackie Shroff sir has also done a Gujarati Film recently. This film is based on a lifelike character and dance. I am supposed to play 3 different characters with different age gaps; from being a college student to a middle-aged man and then a senior citizen,” Dharmesh said.

He said when Yagnik approached him for the film, he was already doing another project.

“But he urged for a meeting. I reckon how I agreed for just 15 minutes. As he gave me the Gist of the film, I was soo intrigued that I asked for the whole narration. Akshay was already ready with the screenplay. After listening to the narration I was sure about the film. There was no second thought on my intentions about doing the film,” he added.

Fondly known as Dharmesh sir, Dharmesh said that he relates to Yagnik’s journey a lot.

“We all have come from zero ground and today successful in our respective careers. Safalta 0Km is the first dance-driven Gujarati film. The film literally means success starts from 0 km,” he said.

Dharmesh was previously seen in movies like “ABCD: Any Body Can Dance”, “ABCD2” and “Banjo”. He currently awaits the release of “Street Dancer 3D”.

“Safalta 0 KM” is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!