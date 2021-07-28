Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest Bollywood stars right now. With many confirmed projects and a gazillion speculated, the star is hopping from set to set. Amid all of that, RDVP production most recently grabbed the opportunity and announced their next venture titled Captain India starring Aaryan in the lead role. The announcement has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section today. Read on to know and don’t forget to vote.

In our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teasers and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Captain India reception amongst the audience.

Advertisement

Captain India stars Kartik Aaryan as a pilot and is based on a real-life incident, where a pilot went out of his way to save lives. The movie is being directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja. The makers released the first poster of the film with the announcement and fans have loved it. It features Kartik in uniform as he has hidden his face with the cap. A lot is happening in the background.

Catch the poster here and don’t forget to vote.

Polls How Much Did You Like The Announcement Poster Of Captain India? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Raj Kundra Case: Gandi Baat Fame Gehana Vasisth & Others Accused By Two Female Victims For Luring & Threatening Them To Shoot Adult Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube