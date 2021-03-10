After a long long wait, finally, a big-ticket release is arriving in theatres for Bollywood buffs. Yes, we are talking about Janhvi Kapoor’s much-talked-about project, Roohi. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma too, the film was initially in the news owing to several changes in its title but lately, the film has hit the right chords with its promotions.

As big Bollywood film is releasing in theatres after a year, the excitement is sky-high. So, without wasting any time, let’s see how it has been received by the audience here, in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Nadiyon Paar (song)

Nadiyon Paar is the most popular song that came out of Roohi’s camp. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor in her hottest avatar ever, the song stormed the internet and views count meter. It’s a recreation of Shamur’s evergreen party number, Let’s The Music Play. Recreated by Sachin-Jigar, the track is more of a visual treat thanks to the sensuous moves of the Dhadak girl. Here, in ‘How’s The Hype?’ around 87% of people voted in favour.

Trailer

Roohi trailer was a big surprise as no one ever expected Janhvi Kapoor getting a complete makeover that could scare the sh*t out of us. She looked brilliant and a one step up from her last releases. On the other side, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are already amazing performers. So, the trailer, without a doubt, was an entertaining package in itself. It justifies the hype for the film. Here, around 82% of voters liked it.

Overall, the film has received a THUMBS UP from 83% of voters in ‘How’s The Hype?’. It clearly shows that the audience is highly excited about the film. The only concern is – Will it manage to translate such hype in theatres’ footfall? Well, given the track record and credibility of Rajkummar Rao, the film will surely have its takers. But more than that, it will be Janhvi Kapoor who will be acting as a crowd-pulling magnet. The actress has seen a theatrical success with Dhadak and her work in Gunjan Saxena too (released on OTT) was applauded. So, that’s a positive point for her.

If not pandemic scare, Roohi could have managed to pull off a huge number. As of now, it’s a ‘wait and watch’ scenario! Moving away from a theatrical run, the film is expected to arrive on OTT in quick time and there, it will score huge. Considering the success of Janhvi Kapoor’s part in Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena on OTT, this film too will surely have its takers. Also, with Ludo, Chhalaang and other films, Rajkummar Rao is already an OTT star.

