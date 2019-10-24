How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Made In China?: Not Enough To Tackle The Housefull 4 Storm

Apart from Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, this Friday another release in the form of Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China is arriving in cinemas. The movie has managed to create a decent awareness about its release amongst the audience with its entertaining trailer and catchy songs. In Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section too it has garnered around 1000 votes.

Let’s get in more detail and know how the movie is faring in the section:

Firstly, talking about Valam song, it fetched around 72% of positive response from the voters. The song boasts of a very colourful quintessential Gujarati flavour. It is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Arijit Singh.

Gujarati folklore song Sanedo saw its rendition coming from the album. The Gujju boy Rajkummar and the hottie Mouni bust some real quirky Gujarati moves and we have to say that they are good at it. Mika Singh, Nikhita Gandhi and Benny Dayal crooned the song and it is liked by around 68% voters.

Another Gujarati track Odhani released during Navratri gained huge popularity and was amongst the top favourite tracks in the festivity. The simple-n-sweet Rajkummar dancing with the hot-n-sexy Mouni is the highlighting point and is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval. Around 70% people rated it positively in the poll.

Though there wasn’t any pre-release buzz for the movie, the trailer of Made In China managed to grab some eyeballs with its quirky dialogues and exciting concept. Before the trailer release, the poster featuring the entire cast and a hilarious tagline ‘India Ka Jugaad’ got unveiled. Both trailer and poster received love from 70% voters.

On the whole, Made In China has received a THUMBS UP from around 70% of netizens!

One awaits how its journey of box office unfolds given the clash with Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh.

Click here for the poll results.

