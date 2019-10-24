Miley Cyrus Rebels Against Instagram’s Nudity Guidelines By Putting Out Her Nipples On Display

Instagram, in recent years, has updated its system to make it more user-friendly. One such guideline that they brought in was regarding the nudity display on the picture-sharing app. However, this move was not taken well by the Instagram users and people rebelled against the move. These debates, however, died a slow death but today Miley Cyrus brought it up again and posted a nipple picture on Instagram.

Miley, the rebel that she is, wanted to show off her new life and this is how she chose to do it. She posted a picture wearing a mesh top and a pair of denim shorts and you can clearly see her nipples from her athleisure wear.

She captioned the image as, “I’m getting more basic by the day. The only thing the “new me” loves more than a mirror selfie is a self-timed one. PS this is getting removed soon! I’ve been warned by the gram gods!”. She knew how the image will be removed by the ‘Instagram Gods’ but still went ahead and posted it.

Meanwhile, Miley is going through a lot of changes on her personal life front. Her split with husband Liam Hemsworth and later on from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, has been really hard for her. The singer is now in a relationship with Cody Simpsons and taking it slow with a singer.

For the uninitiated, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation this year on August 10. The news came hours before pictures of Miley making out with Kaitlyn in Italy surfaced online. However, her relationship with Carter also did not retain for too long. She reportedly separated from her a few days ago.

“Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn. Her relationship with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own. Miley wasn’t thinking long term and when Kaitlynn realized Miley was done, it was a total shock,” a source said.

On the work front, Miley’s last song with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray from Charlie’s Angels titled Don’t Call Me Angel became a chartbuster in just a few weeks of its release.

