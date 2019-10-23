How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Housefull 4?: Diwali Bonus Of Entertainment On Its Way!

After running for almost 2 months in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, Housefull 4 has garnered around 12,000 votes in the poll. The movie features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and others in lead plus the brand value of Housefull franchise too has helped this family entertainer to generate good pre-release buzz.

The advance booking trends kick-started on Sunday and today, the full-fledged ticket sale has begun. If we talk about the advance ticket sale, the early trends are quite promising. Now let’s go through the results of ‘How’s The Hype?‘ to know how Housefull 4 is faring amongst our voters.

Chammo which released couple of days ago, fetched around 85% votes by its side. Apart from Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s captivating vocals, the grandeur of the song was one of the highlighting points.

The Bhoot Song was in the news due to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s appearance. The quirky number is crooned by Mika Singh and penned by Farhad Samji. Around 77% netizens liked the song.

Now coming to the biggest hit from album, Shaitaan Ka Saala featured Akshay Kumar and his antics. Due to its catchy tune and powerful vocals of Vishal Dadlani, the song became an instant hit. In our poll, it received a positive response from approx. 84% voters.

Liked by around 81% voters, Ek Chumma was the first one to come out from Housefull 4 album and it reminded of a typical Bollywood massy track, which we were missing for a long time.

Housefull 4‘s trailer lived up to the expectations of the franchise for being a nonsensical comedy. It featured craziness and quirks along with the theme of incarnation comedy. Around 89% participants liked it.

Before trailer, the poster featuring the leading characters was unveiled in their present day avatars. Around 91% people responded positively.

The character posters with their present day avatar and the other one tracing the era of 1400s, garnered all the buzz. The posters received a warm response from approx. 92% voters.

On the whole, Housefull 4 is making noise for all the right reasons. Right from its theme to chartbuster music, the movie is carrying a good buzz with 86% netizens giving a THUMBS UP. All set for big opening!

