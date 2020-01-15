Gangubai Kathiawadi Motion Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? VOTE NOW!

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has become of the most anticipated films of the year and the buzz is justified. The makers have already decided to tease the fand released the first motion poster yesterday. The poster has made it to our exclusive How’s The Hype? section. Scroll down to vote.

The poster is an announcement of the release of the first look. The poster begins with a bindi that escalates into the title of the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The highlight point of the motion poster has to be the background music that is the classic Sanjay Leela Bhansali USP. The music is grand and has already set the bar too high.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Alia plays the titular character who is a brothel owner. The film is set to release on September 11, 2020.

