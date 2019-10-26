Housefull 4 Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Climbing Up The Weekend Hype!

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking Trends: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh led Housefull 4 released yesterday with huge expectations and took a good start despite Pre-Diwali release. The film earned 19.08 crores on Day 1 which is a really cool number considering the busy environment in which it was released.

Now on Saturday, the film has shown some kind of jump despite it not being expected due to the pre-Diwali period. The film has surely got some favourable word of mouth from the audience initially and that is reflecting from the advance booking trends of today.

Let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing compared to yesterday.

Mumbai

Mumbai didn’t perform really well yesterday but it has started picking up some steam now. Compared to 10-15% housefull and filling fast shows on its opening day, it has 20-25% shows today which are receiving a heavy rush of the public.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR hasn’t shown any jump today but its rocksteady with 15% approx filling fast and housefull shows which is similar to yesterday.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is also similar with almost 20% shows promising very healthy footfalls. All this is happening despite competition from big regional release Bigil and that is superb.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is fantastic with the substantial jump from yesterday. Compared to its opening day which had 30-35% housefull and filling fast shows, Hyderabad is showing 40-45% “oranges” and “greys” on BMS today. This is very encouraging sign because Bigil is already doing very well here and this kind of response to HF4 is great.

Ahmedabad & Kolkata

Ahmedabad has started doing fine with 10-15% housefull and filling fast shows. Kolkata is still weak with 5-10% promising shows but still better than yesterday.

Chennai

Chennai is doing very well on restricted release. Almost 85-90% shows are getting great number of footfalls.

Overall, a better day than yesterday is on cards and makers can have a sigh of relief here.

