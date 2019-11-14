Housefull 4 Box Office Day 19: Doing Quite Well On The Weekdays; Has A Very Good Tuesday

Housefull 4 Box Office: Aided by the partial holiday of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Housefull 4 showed further jump in collections on Tuesday. If Monday was anyways quite good at 1.75 crores, Tuesday was even better with 2.50 crores* coming in. Considering the fun element that it carries, especially for the family audiences, there were good footfalls across the screens where it is being played, especially up north, and that resulted in a healthy score.

The Akshay Kumar led film has so far accumulated 203.08 crores* and is now aiming to go past the lifetime score of biggest comedy blockbuster till now, Golmaal Again. That film too had released on Diwali a couple of years back and gathered 205.69 crores in its lifetime run. While it is a given that the Housefull 4 would definitely go past this number soon, it has to be seen whether this becomes possible by tomorrow or day after.

For producer Sajid Nadiadwala, this is indeed one franchise that he would certainly look at building further in years to come. Though he makes number of films per year, he has stood by this comedy franchise over the years and hence it won’t be surprising if in a couple of years from now, Housefull 5 would be gearing up to hit the screens as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!