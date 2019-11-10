Housefull 4 Box Office Day 16: Akshay Kumar Starrer Is Unstoppable Even On Its 3rd Saturday

Housefull 4 jumped again on Saturday as 2.75 crores* came in. The film had brought in 2 crores* on Friday and considering this is a family flick, it was always on the cards that the footfalls will go up all over again on Saturday.

That said, the film may now have to wait till Tuesday to enter the 200 Crore Club. The collections so far are 194.48 crores* and even with a major jump today, the film would have to wait for a couple of days more and won’t be able to achieve the remarkable feat of scoring a double century by third weekend itself.

Good days for the industry at the box office are continuing though as this Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala collaboration is yet another biggie to have struck quite well in this winning season. 2019 has been a very good year for films across genres and Housefull 4 has only added on to the big wins.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!