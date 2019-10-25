Housefull 4 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Takes A Good Start!

Housefull 4 Box Office Morning Occupancy: The much-awaited multistarrer comedy Housefull 4 has finally hit the cinemas today. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol & Kriti Kharbanda along with Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey & Johny Lever is a Pre-Diwali release so it was unlikely to take a big opening and that’s what it did.

According to reports pouring in, Housefull 4 has recorded morning occupancies in 25-28% region today which is still good. The word of mouth will be expected to help the film but we can’t expect much of a turnaround today or even weekend for that matter. The film will pick up from Monday onwards because it’s a big holiday after Diwali celebrations.

Housefull 4 is the 4th part of Hit comedy franchise Housefull which has 2 movies in the 100 crores club. Even the first Housefull was among the top grossers when it released back in 2010.

Akshay Kumar, who is playing a fictional historical character named Rajkumar Bala in Housefull 4, has said that makers of the comedy-drama film haven’t tried to ape any character from previous films.

Akshay was interacting with the media to promote Housefull 4 along with his co-actors Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday on Thursday in Mumbai.

The story of Housefull 4 is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and ever since the film’s trailer was released, many people have pointed out similarities between Akshay Kumar’s character and Ranveer Singh’s look in Bajirao Masatani. Both characters are bald and based in history, and also have similar get-up and costume.

“If that’s the case then are you trying to tell me that all bald characters will have some sort of similarity with Ranveer’s look in ‘Bajirao Mastani’? We are not trying to ape anybody in our film,” Akshay said.

