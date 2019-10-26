Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh Led Film Is Bollywood’s 8th Highest Opener Of 2019

Housefull 4 Box Office: Fourth instalment in the comedy franchise led by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh may have got affected at the Box Office by the Pre-Diwali release, but it has still managed a good 19.08 crores business on Day 1. While the trends for today are better than yesterday, there’s something to be happy for the fans and makers that the opening day of Housefull 4 is among the Top 10 of this year.

Yes, Housefull 4 has managed to get 8th highest opening day of this year if we talk about only Bollywood films.

The film has been slightly beaten by Gully Boy (19.40 crores) & Kabir Singh (20.21 crores) but has done better than Total Dhamaal (16.50 crores) & Batla House (15.55 crores).

Bollywood’s Top 10 Openers Of 2019 are below:

War 53.35 crores

Bharat 42.30 crores

Mission Mangal 29.16 crores

Kalank 21.60 crores

Kesari 21.06 crores

Kabir Singh 20.21 crores

Gully Boy 19.40 crores

Housefull 4 19.08 crores

Total Dhamaal 16.50 crores

Batla House 15.55 crores

Even though, Housefull 4 is expected to have a good first weekend, all eyes are on Monday because that is the day which is a big holiday and the film will be looking for big numbers. If HF4 manages to rake somewhere in 35-40 crores on Monday, then half of the task for a big success will be done.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol & Kriti Kharbanda in lead, the film is 4th installment of successful comedy franchise Housefull. The franchise already has 2 films in 100 crores club and now all eyes are on if this one can enter 200 crores club.

