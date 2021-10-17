Honsla Rakh is continuing to do quite well at the box office. After taking a fantastic start on Friday with 2.25 crores* coming in, the film held on quite well on Saturday too with 2 crores* been collected. While these are good numbers indeed, it would have been even better having the numbers stayed closer to Friday. Agrees that it was Dussehra holiday on Friday but then collections typically increase on Saturday, and hence similar number would have indicated even better traction.

This is what makes Sunday quite exciting because at the very least it is expected to be the same as Friday. This seems on the cards as well, though anything more than 2.25 crores would be truly superb for the Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill starrer. So far the film has already collected 5.75 crores* and while 8 crores weekend is on the cards, anything more than that would be an added bonus.

Honsla Rakh is in fact doing quite well across the globe where Punjabi films are watched. On Friday, the films worldwide gross was 5.75 crores, which was record-breaking as well. Be it USA, UK or Australia, the film is doing well all over and at least till Diwali (4th November), it could well emerge as a one-horse race at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

