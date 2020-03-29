From Salman Khan’s Dabangg To Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan – Top Bollywood Grossers Of 2010

2010 proved to be a great year for Salman Khan as he finally got the much deserved big success that he was longing for. After a debacle with Veer earlier in 2010, Dabangg brought him back in the superstars’ league. The film didn’t just prove to be 2010’s highest grosser but also became 3rd 100 crores grosser of Bollywood. Salman Khan got popular as Chulbul Pandey and Bollywood got its new action-comedy franchise.

For Shah Rukh Khan also the year was good. He had a single release i.e. My Name Is Khan which was not so much in a commercial zone. Still, it managed to do good business.

Aamir Khan had no release as an actor in 2010 and Akshay Kumar struggled with his choice of films. While his Housefull was a strong success, Tees Maar Khan proved to be a huge letdown. The former was expected to be a gamechanger for Akshay but it turned the tables around and gave him a huge setback. His other films that year Khatta Meetha & Action Replayy were also major disappointments.

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 3, on the other hand, starring Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead proved to be a major hit. The Diwali 2010 release was 4th 100 crores grosser of Bollywood. Prakash Jha’s multistarrer political drama Raajneeti starring Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif was also a major success. Have a look at Bollywood’s Top 10 grossers of 2010:

Rank India Nett (Cr) Dabangg 139 crores Golmaal 3 106.30 crores Raajneeti 93.75 crores My Name Is Khan 80 crores Housefull 74.40 crores Tees Maar Khan 60.87 crores Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai 55.50 crores Kites 49.30 crores Veer 46.10 crores I Hate Luv Storys 43.15 crores

