From Rajendra Kumar & Ashok Kumar’s Mere Mehboob To Dev Anand’s Tere Ghar Ke Saamne – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1963

1963 wasn’t a brilliant year for Bollywood as far as the Box Office is considered. Sure there were many strong hits, but there were many films which couldn’t cross even 1 crore mark. Even in the list of Top 10, 4 films couldn’t make it to the 1 crore club.
Rajendra Kumar, Ashok Kumar & Sunil Dutt mostly dominated the year with films like Mere Mehboob, Gumrah, Dil Ek Mandir, Mujhe Jeene Do, Gehra Daag and Bandini.
Joy Mukherjee & Dev Anand also made their presence felt with biggies like Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon & Tere Ghar Ke Saamne.
Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood Box Office Grossers of 1963:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Mere Mehboob
|3.25
|2. Taj Mahal
|2
|3. Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon
|1.60
|4. Gumrah
|1.40
|5. Dil Ek Mandir
|1.25
|6. Tere Ghar Ke Saamne
|1
|7. Shikari
|0.90
|8. Mujhe Jeene Do
|0.80
|9. Gehra Daag
|0.70
|10. Bandini
|0.65
