From Rajendra Kumar & Ashok Kumar’s Mere Mehboob To Dev Anand’s Tere Ghar Ke Saamne – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1963

1963 wasn’t a brilliant year for Bollywood as far as the Box Office is considered. Sure there were many strong hits, but there were many films which couldn’t cross even 1 crore mark. Even in the list of Top 10, 4 films couldn’t make it to the 1 crore club.

Rajendra Kumar, Ashok Kumar & Sunil Dutt mostly dominated the year with films like Mere Mehboob, Gumrah, Dil Ek Mandir, Mujhe Jeene Do, Gehra Daag and Bandini.

Joy Mukherjee & Dev Anand also made their presence felt with biggies like Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon & Tere Ghar Ke Saamne.

Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood Box Office Grossers of 1963:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Mere Mehboob 3.25 2. Taj Mahal 2 3. Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon 1.60 4. Gumrah 1.40 5. Dil Ek Mandir 1.25 6. Tere Ghar Ke Saamne 1 7. Shikari 0.90 8. Mujhe Jeene Do 0.80 9. Gehra Daag 0.70 10. Bandini 0.65

