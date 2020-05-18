From Rajendra Kumar & Ashok Kumar's Mere Mehboob To Dev Anand's Tere Ghar Ke Saamne - Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1963
1963 wasn’t a brilliant year for Bollywood as far as the Box Office is considered. Sure there were many strong hits, but there were many films which couldn’t cross even 1 crore mark. Even in the list of Top 10, 4 films couldn’t make it to the 1 crore club.

Rajendra Kumar, Ashok Kumar & Sunil Dutt mostly dominated the year with films like Mere Mehboob, Gumrah, Dil Ek Mandir, Mujhe Jeene Do, Gehra Daag and Bandini.

Joy Mukherjee & Dev Anand also made their presence felt with biggies like Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon & Tere Ghar Ke Saamne.

Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood Box Office Grossers of 1963:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Mere Mehboob3.25
2. Taj Mahal2
3. Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon1.60
4. Gumrah 1.40
5. Dil Ek Mandir1.25
6. Tere Ghar Ke Saamne1
7. Shikari 0.90
8. Mujhe Jeene Do0.80
9. Gehra Daag0.70
10. Bandini 0.65

