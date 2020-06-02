From Pradeep Kumar’s Nagin To Bharat Bhushan’s Mirza Ghalib – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1954

There were very few films in the year 1954 which could really make a mark at the Box Office and Pradeep Kumar’s Nagin, I.S. Johar, Ajit Khan’s Nastik, Dev Anand’s Taxi Driver, Bharat Bhushan’s Mirza Ghalib and Guru Dutt’s Aar Paar were those films.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the year for Dilip Kumar as his Amar could create the desired impression. Even though it managed to stand among the Top 10 grossers of that year, the business was just 50 lakhs.

Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood Box Office Grossers of 1954

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Nagin 1.50 2. Nastik 1.30 3. Taxi Driver 1.10 4. Mirza Ghalib 1 5. Aar Paar 0.90 6. Jagriti 0.80 7. Shart 0.70 8. Boot Polish 0.60 9. Amar 0.50 10. Adhikar 0.40

