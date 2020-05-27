From Dilip Kumar’s Madhumati To Kishore Kumar’s Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1958

1958 was not a very good year for Bollywood as far as business is concerned. No film really made a huge mark at the Box Office.

However, there were several stars like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Kishore Kumar who contributed well to the industry by giving at least two major grossers. Among the Top 10 grossers of the year 1958, 6 films belong to these stars.

Dev Anand, Sunil Dutt and a few others also left an impression. Have a look at the top grossers of 1958:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Madhumati 2.25 2. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi 1.5 3. Yahudi 1.25 4. Phir Subah Hogi 1 5. Sadhna 0.90 6. Phagun 0.80 7. Parvarish 0.70 8. Kala Pani 0.65 9. Howrah Bridge 0.55 10. Dilli Ka Thug 0.50

