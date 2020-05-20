From Dilip Kumar's Ganga Jamuna To Rajendra Kumar's Aas Ka Panchi - Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1961
Rajendra Kumar came on his own in the early 60s. As he gave several big hits every year, his contribution to the industry was amazing. 1961 was a year when the star had not just 2 or 3 but 4 films in the Top 10 chart. Yes, his films Gharana, Aas Ka Panchi, Sasural & Zindagi Aur Khwab all managed to do very well and made a place in the Top grossers of the year.

Dev Anand also did very well with two films Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai & Hum Dono making in the Top 10.

Dilip Kumar’s Ganga Jamuna was top grosser of the year and Shammi Kapoor’s Junglee emerged 2nd highest grosser of 1961.

Have a look at Top 10 grossers of 1961:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Ganga Jamuna4
2. Junglee2
3. Gharana 1.50
4. Aas Ka Panchi1
5. Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai0.90
6. Sasural 0.85
7. Hum Dono0.80
8. Kabuliwala 0.70
9. Zindagi Aur Khwab0.60
10. Shola Aur Shabnam0.55

