From Dilip Kumar’s Ganga Jamuna To Rajendra Kumar’s Aas Ka Panchi – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1961

Rajendra Kumar came on his own in the early 60s. As he gave several big hits every year, his contribution to the industry was amazing. 1961 was a year when the star had not just 2 or 3 but 4 films in the Top 10 chart. Yes, his films Gharana, Aas Ka Panchi, Sasural & Zindagi Aur Khwab all managed to do very well and made a place in the Top grossers of the year.

Dev Anand also did very well with two films Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai & Hum Dono making in the Top 10.

Dilip Kumar’s Ganga Jamuna was top grosser of the year and Shammi Kapoor’s Junglee emerged 2nd highest grosser of 1961.

Have a look at Top 10 grossers of 1961:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Ganga Jamuna 4 2. Junglee 2 3. Gharana 1.50 4. Aas Ka Panchi 1 5. Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai 0.90 6. Sasural 0.85 7. Hum Dono 0.80 8. Kabuliwala 0.70 9. Zindagi Aur Khwab 0.60 10. Shola Aur Shabnam 0.55

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!