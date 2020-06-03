From Anarkali To Rahi – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1953

1953 was a year which totally stood on the able shoulders of Pradeep Kumar, Mubarak, Bina Rai, Kishore Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Dilip Kumar & Dev Anand.

While Pradeep Kumar, Mubarak & Bina Rai’s Anarkali proved to be a huge hit and topped the Box Office chart that year, Kishore Kumar’s Ladki was 2nd highest grosser and Balraj Sahni’s Do Bigha Zameen was 3rd.

Other films didn’t perform really well but Dilip Kumar & Dev Anand did quite well by giving a couple of films each which contributed decently to the industry.

Dilip Kumar’s Footpath & Shikast, while Dev Anand’s Humsafar and Rahi stood in the Top 10 films that year.

Have a look at the Top 10 Box Office Grossers of 1953:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Anarkali 1.25 2. Ladki 0.80 3. Do Bigha Zameen 0.70 4. Parineeta 0.60 5. Footpath 0.55 6. Jhamela 0.50 7. Shikast 0.45 8. Humsafar 0.40 9. Aah 0.38 10. Rahi 0.35

