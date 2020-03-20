The ‘Deols’ of the industry, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, left their impact in 1997. Sunny led Border was the highest-grossing film of the year and got itself a Blockbuster tag. His Ziddi too was a Superhit and made it into the top 5 biggies of the year. Bobby has Gupt in the list of the top 10 grossers of the list.

Shah Rukh Khan has 3 releases, while Govinda and Anil Kapoor have their 2 films each in the list.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1997:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Border39.60
2. Dil Toh Pagal Hai35.00
3. Ishq25.00
4. Pardes22.90
5. Ziddi18.50
6. Gupt18.30
7. Hero No. 117.20
8. Koyla15.00
9. Judaai14.20
10. Deewana Mastana13.70

