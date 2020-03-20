The ‘Deols’ of the industry, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, left their impact in 1997. Sunny led Border was the highest-grossing film of the year and got itself a Blockbuster tag. His Ziddi too was a Superhit and made it into the top 5 biggies of the year. Bobby has Gupt in the list of the top 10 grossers of the list.
Shah Rukh Khan has 3 releases, while Govinda and Anil Kapoor have their 2 films each in the list.
Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1997:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Border
|39.60
|2. Dil Toh Pagal Hai
|35.00
|3. Ishq
|25.00
|4. Pardes
|22.90
|5. Ziddi
|18.50
|6. Gupt
|18.30
|7. Hero No. 1
|17.20
|8. Koyla
|15.00
|9. Judaai
|14.20
|10. Deewana Mastana
|13.70