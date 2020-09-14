Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: A Look At Dream Girl – His HOTTEST Film At The Box Office

First of all, wishing a very happy birthday to the National Award-winning actor, Ayushmann Khurrana. Interestingly, his Dream Girl clocked one-year yesterday. So what’s better than taking a look at the box office journey of the actor’s highest-grossing film on his 36th birthday.

The comic caper marked the debut of Raaj Shaandilyaa and brought out the lethal combination of rave reviews and positive word-of-mouth. It even featured a ‘dream’ supporting cast of Vijay Raaz, Anu Kapoor and others.

Take a look at Dream Girl‘s box office feats:

2nd Biggest Opening Of Ayushmann Khurrana

Dream Girl opened with a figure of 10.05 crores, thus getting ranked at 2nd position in the actor’s list of highest openers. With 10.15 crores, Bala is at the 1st spot.

Highest Grosser Of Ayushmann Khurrana

This comedy of errors proved to be the best performer for Ayushmann. It made 139.70 crores to become his highest-grossing film ever. It surpassed 2018’s Badhaai Ho.

2nd Most Profitable Bollywood Film Of 2019

Made at a cost of 30 crores, Dream Girl earned a lifetime of 139.10 crores. It earned an ROI (Returns On Investment) of 109.70 crores, which is equivalent to 365.66%. It emerged as the 2nd most profitable Bollywood film of 2019. It surpassed biggies like Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal to earn a position below Uri: The Surgical Strike (876.24%).

Meanwhile, the year 2019 proved to be very special for Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered back to back hits like Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. He had said it has been an eye-opening year for him.

“It has been an eye-opening year for me. This year has bolstered my belief that I should only back content that is extremely fresh, disruptive, unique and experimental because the audience expects that from me. It has been humbling to get the kind of love and adulation from the audience as well as from critics,” Ayushmann had said to IANS.

