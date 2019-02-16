Gully Boy Box Office Day 2 Vs Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi & Uri: The Surgical Strike

Within just two months of 2019, Bollywood has enjoyed some good business at the box office. With Uri: The Surgical Strike, the year got its first blockbuster and that too in the very first month. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi further continued the momentum and now, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy is making some serious numbers at the ticket counters.

All three big-ticket releases met with positive reviews and opened quite well. Out of those three, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi were boasted of the patriotic theme and massy entertaining elements, due to which the movies attracted the larger section of the audience and grown amazingly on the second day.

On the other hand, Gully Boy was mainly for a limited section of movie-buffs, majorly the youth. The movie did benefitted from Valentine’s Day occasion and opened beyond the expectations but dropped on day 2, given a regular working day.

Let’s take a look at the biggies of 2019 and how they fare on their second day at the box office:

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike is inspired by the true incident of Indian military attack on suspected militants in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. After taking a decent start of 8.20 crores, it jumped on second day and added 11.50 crores.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Another anticipated release of 2019, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai, the queen of a princely state of Jhansi and Indian rebellion in the British era. Lauded for the performance of Kangana Ranaut, the movie opened well with 8.75 crores and showed a massive growth on day 2 by making Gully Boy. It enjoyed the benefit of Indian Republic Day on the second day.

Gully Boy

Right from its intriguing trailer and chartbuster music, Zoya Akhtar’s directorial was in the news for all the right reasons. It started off on a flying note by making 19.40 crores on opening day but dropped on the second day and added another 13.10 crores.

