Gully Boy Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Setting The Screens On FIRE!

Gully Boy Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has finally hit the screens today. The musical-drama featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is off to a surprising start across the country.

After seeking the attention of the movie buffs with its intriguing trailer and hard-hitting music, Gully Boy was touted to take a decent start at the box office, but it seems like this journey of an aspiring rapper, is set to exceed the expectations from its very first day.

Despite its niche genre, Gully Boy has taken a superb start with occupancy of 40-45 % in morning shows, all over the country. While the multiplexes are performing amazing, the single screens too are well.

The response is expected to show tremendous growth in the following shows as the rave reviews and positive public reactions have started pouring in.

With all set to be the biggest opener of 2019, it will be exciting to see how well it performs during night and evening shows.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is inspired from the life of rappers, DIVINE and Naezy, portraying a journey of a street rapper. It features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

The sound of “Apna time aayega” reverberated at the Friedrichstadt-Palast here as Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rapped away, much to the delight of the packed audience, at the world premiere of the forthcoming film “Gully Boy” at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival.

According to Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival, a regular at the Berlinale, “Gully Boy” elicited the “biggest cheers” he had heard in “20+ years” at the annual film jamboree here.

