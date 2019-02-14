Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif To Recreate 90s Hit Track O O Jaane Jaana In One Of The Upcoming Films!

Last year, the debut of Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle, was announced opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance. Now, the latest report flowing in suggests that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will also be part of the film.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, the movie will feature the contemporary version of Salman Khan’s iconic number O O Jaane Jaana. It is said that the movie to feature two versions of the track, one will be used for the introduction part of Sooraj, while second will feature the beloved pair of Salman and Katrina.

“It’s a modern-day rendition of the original track and will be shot on lavishly mounted sets. Salman and Katrina’s presence is restricted to the promotional song; the two will not be a part of the film”, the source adds to the daily.

Salman and Katrina will shoot for the promotional track along with Sooraj and Isabelle, once they wrapped up the last schedule of Bharat.

O O Jaane Jaana from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya starring Salman Khan and Kajol, was a rage upon its release and is still remembered for Khan’s ripped jeans and shirtless avatar. Originally composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Kamaal Khan, the new version will be composed by Shivai Vyas and crooned by Kamaal Khan.

Time To Dance is being directed by Stanley D’costa and produced by Bhushan Kumar-Remo D’Souza

Before Time To Dance, Sooraj Pancholi will be seen in Satellite Shankar. The actor shared his shooting experience and said traveling across India for the film has been a good source of learning.

