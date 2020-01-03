Good Newwz Box office (Worldwide): Akshay Kumar & The Team Deliver A ‘200 Crore Baby’ In 7 Days Flat!

Good Newwz Box Office: Karan Johar’s latest outing Good Newwz is running riot at the ticket windows both in India and overseas market as well. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, the movie is being helmed for striking the right balance of humour and emotional quotient.

Good Newwz has wrapped up its first week run at the box office by garnering 127.90 crores (150.90 crores gross) in India. Furthermore, it is enjoying a splendid run in the overseas market too, as a result of which it has made a whopping worldwide total of 201.57 crores gross in one week flat. With the kind of momentum this family entertainer is enjoying, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it somehow manages to touch the 300 crore mark.

Also, the movie has retained a healthy count of around 2700 screens in the second week, which will surely help in bringing in some big numbers.

Released on 27th December 2019, Good Newwz marks the directorial debut of Raj Mehta.

Meanwhile, even before the release, Good Newwz generated a good pre-release hype due to its highly entertaining trailer. It even bagged over 63 thousand likes on Twitter.

The trailer release was followed by a flurry of tweets in praise of its stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, with quite a few memes also tagged under #GoodNewwzTrailer.

A Twitter-user said: “#GoodNewwzTrailer becomes the fastest trailer of Akshay Kumar to hit 400K likes in just 4 hours 50 minutes!!”

Another gushed: “Just saw #GoodNewwzTrailer . I will not be surprised if this is the biggest hit of December 2019, will conclusively prove that Brand Akshay is no longer any smaller than the three Khans. What an achievement for a man once called piece of wood on the sets.”

