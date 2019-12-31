Good Newwz Box Office: Records 5th Highest Monday Of 2019; It’s 3rd Akshay Kumar Film In Top 10

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani starrer performed exceedingly well on Monday. The film showed a very limited drop compared to Friday and earned 13.41 crores. The total business of Good Newwz in 4 days is 78.40 crores and 100 crores mark is a matter of just a couple of days now.

Meanwhile, Good Newwz on Monday has crossed the Monday business of Salman Khan’s latest release Dabangg 3 which collected 10.70 crores. It has, therefore, become 5th biggest Monday of 2019.

Have a look at the Top 10 Mondays of 2019:

Housefull 4– 34.56 crores (National Holiday)

War- 20.60 crores

Kabir Singh– 17.54 crores

Saaho (Hindi)- 14.20 crores

Good Newwz- 13.41 crores

Dabangg 3– 10.70 crores

Uri: The Surgical Strike– 10.51 crores

Total Dhamaal– 9.85 crores

Bharat– 9.20 crores

Mission Mangal– 8.91 crores

Good Newwz’s Monday is only behind Housefull 4, War, Kabir Singh & Saaho (Hindi). Interestingly, it’s Akshay Kumar’s film only which tops the list of Highest 10 and the superstar has total 3 films in it, which is an excellent track record.

Good Newwz is the last release of 2019 and has indeed ended the year on a happy note for Bollywood. The film will definitely prove to be one of the biggest grossers of 2019 and 4th Hit for Akshay Kumar this year.

