Good Newwz Box Office (Overseas): Akshay Kumar Led Film Continues Its Success Story!

Good Newwz Box Office: Karan Johar’s Good Newwz is really witnessing ‘acche din’ internationally as after making most of its first-week run, the film is maintaining a stronghold at the ticket windows. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in key roles, the film is being hailed for its humour and emotional quotient as well.

The latest update which is coming in states that Good Newwz has accumulated 63.46 crores gross ($ 8.85 million) in international circuits. The collections are of 12 days theatrical run. The film has amassed $4.23 million from USA and Canada, while another $ 1.41 million from UAE and GCC. UK has contributed with $ 1.01 million and another $ 1.27 million have come from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019.

Meanwhile, the year of 2019 was one of the most successful years ever for Bollywood and the reports are further confirming the fact.

As per the report in IANS, Indians watched more than 2,200 movies in theatres in 2019, with people of Delhi booking the most number of tickets, followed by Chennai and Mumbai.

Among Tier-2 cities, the people of Jaipur, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam emerged as the ultimate movie fanatics.

Akshay Kumar, who gave four successful films — “Kesari”, “Mission Mangal”, “Housefull 4” and “Good Newwz” in 2019 — was the year’s top star. Hrithik Roshan’s experiment with his look in “Super 30”, which narrated the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme, and him performing high-octane action sequences in “War” helped him win over the audience once again.

