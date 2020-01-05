Good Newwz Box Office Day 9: It’s A Massive Success; Now All Eyes On Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi

Good Newwz Box Office: There is no stopping Good Newwz. The film is enjoying a tremendous run at the box office, as evidenced in Saturday collections which went up to 11.70 crores. This is excellent, considering Friday too was quite good at 8.10 crores and now the jump is almost 50%. For a big film to do that when it is already collecting good moolah is indeed remarkable and this jump in particular has set up this Raj Mehta directorial quite well.

The film has already collected 147.70 crores and by the close of weekend it will very conveniently go past the 160 crore mark. From there on the journey towards the 200 Crore Club would be a cakewalk as most of the heavy loading has already been taken care of. In fact the manner in which this Akshay Kumar film is currently playing at the box office, it won’t just turn out to be his biggest ever by crossing Mission Mangal [200.16 crores] and Housefull 4 [206 crores] but also potentially challenge Bharat which had accumulated 209.36 crores in its lifetime run.

The Karan Johar backed film was always expected to be a hit but to enjoy such massive success is something that not many would have bargained for. Next up, the actor and the producer are collaborating on Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi and naturally, expectations would be to soar even higher with the action entertainer that releases on 27th March.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!