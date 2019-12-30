Good Newwz Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh’s goof up is being massively enjoyed by the audience. The proof of it remains to be its first weekend, which with coming each day, passed with flying colours. But with the initiation of the weekend, is the trend same? Let’s find out.

The Raj Mehta directorial has added whopping collections of 64.99 crores, living up to the expectations of trade analysts. Now, with the beginning of the working days, it remains crucial to whether the movie maintains its hold or not.

As per the trends flowing in, Good Newwz’s morning occupancy is being witnessed in the range of 18-20%, which is barely a drop in comparison to its Day 1 occupancy of 20-25%. Furthermore, the footfalls are only going to see an upward trend by evening, and that indeed is nothing but reasons to celebrate!

Meanwhile, Good Newwz has also marked a decent start at the overseas market. Releasing in over 700+ screens overseas, Good Newwz is Akshay’s biggest overseas release till date. The Raj Mehta directorial garnered $ 1.06mn (7.5 crores) globally on its first day.

Good Newwz minted $457k in North America, making it the highest first day collection for a Bollywood film in 2019. The film collected $109K with 64 screens in UK ranking number 9 (overall box-office on Day 1) and is Akshay’s all time highest collection. It raked in $236K and $138K in UAE and ANZF respectively.

The numbers have only multiplied over the weekend, owing to the strong word of mouth.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, the film released on 27th December.

