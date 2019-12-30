Good Newwz Box Office Day 2 (Overseas): It’s A Good News For Everyone Worldwide!

Good Newwz Box Office Day 2 (Overseas): Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani’s latest outing is not only having a gala time in India, but also overseas. The movie is just shy of 65 crore mark after its first 3 days at the domestic box office.

The movie has competition from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 back home and has strong competition in overseas. In India, the movie stands at a total collection of 64.99 crores after 3 days. It still has some holidays left and will surely earn huge by the word of mouth.

In overseas, the movie currently stands at USD 2.3 million (16.20 crores). These are collections of just the first two days. On Friday it earned USD 1.13 million (7.90 crores), which was a good number for The film. On Saturday it showed a minimal jump with USD 1.18 million (8.30 crores). Sunday collections for the film are yet to updated, it’ll give a clearer picture of its standing.

During a promotional interaction ahead of the film’s release, Akshay Kumar was asked how careful the makers have been while dealing with a serious subject like IVF in a comedy. The actor had at that time replied: “We have been very careful, exactly how we were in ‘Toilet (Ek Prem Katha)’. We have been very careful while dealing with it. Such a thing (exchange of sperm by mistake) has happened in reality. It has happened in several places. I feel it is a very important subject to tell people about, especially for women and families who cannot have children. Since IVF has been discovered, almost eight million babies have been born through IVF across the world. There is a success rate of 92 percent in this.”

Good Newwz has been directed by Raj Mehta. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead.

