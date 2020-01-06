Good Newwz Box Office Day 10 Early Trends: A Thunderous Sunday!

Good Newwz Box Office Day 10 Early Trends: This Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer is minting great numbers at the box office. Given the fact that Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has majorly slowed down, is also leaving the ticket windows free for this Raj Mehta directorial.

Post adding a total of 147.70 crores to its kitty till Saturday, a further jump was expected on the last day of the weekend. And this is what happened as the film continues to surpass expectations of the trade analysts as well. As per the early trends flowing in, Good Newwz has added whopping 13.50-14.50 crores to its kitty.

This brings the overall total of this Akshay Kumar film to 161.20-162.20 crores. Next week arrives Deepika Padukone’s triumph tale of Chhapaak, and while the movie is extremely compelling, only the coming Friday will tell whether it poses any threat to Good Newwz, or leads way for another great week.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the success of Good Newwz, and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz‘ as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Good Newwz is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

