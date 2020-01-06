Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone Celebrates Birthday With Ranveer Singh & Acid Attack Survivors In Lucknow, WATCH

Bollywood star & Chhapaak Deepika Padukone on Sunday celebrated her 34th birthday here at the Sheroes Hangout cafe that is run by acid attack survivors.

Deepika plays an acid attack victim in her upcoming film “Chhapaak” that releases on January 10. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is extremely close to Deepika’s heart, according to her own admission. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

Two acid attack survivors from Lucknow have played roles in “Chhapaak“.

Deepika Padukone arrived here on Sunday accompanied by husband and actor Ranveer Singh. She had started her birthday celebrations from Mumbai airport, where she spotted cutting a birthday cake. The video, shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared on Instagram, has gone viral.

By the time Deepika reached the Sheroes Hangout cafe here, a huge crowd of fans had gathered there. Many of them came with cakes to celebrate their favourite star’s birthday.

The acid attack survivors at the cafe were excited to see Deepika and the actor spoke to them about their stories. A long selfie session with them followed.

