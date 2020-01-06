Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 24: Rani Mukerji’s Film Crosses Hichki’s Lifetime

Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 24: It is now the biggest solo grosser for Rani Mukerji. The film has managed to edge past the lifetime numbers of her last release Hichki which had accumulated 46.17 crores in its overall run. In comparison, Mardaani 2 has now touched 46.50 crores* after bringing in 1.25 crores* over the weekend gone by.

This is a good enough feat for the actress who has been around for a couple of decades and had in fact started her career with a female centric film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat. While that was 22 years back, the actress is still going strong and is managing to pull audiences primarily on her name. In case of Mardaani 2, the antagonist was a new actor while the director too was a first timer. Still, on the basis of the pull that she enjoys and also the content that the director managed to put together for the film, Mardaani 2 has emerged as a success story, which is quite good.

It is now a given that Mardaani 3 will also be made by Aditya Chopra. Though Mardaani 2 may just about miss out on the 50 crores milestone by a crore or two, one just hopes that Mardaani 3 is released with a lot more fanfare and eventually it manages to be a much bigger success that the franchise warrants.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

