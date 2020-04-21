From Salman Khan & Bhagyashree’s Maine Pyar Kiya To Amitabh Bachchan’s Mard – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1980-89 Decade

If we consider the Bollywood growth decade wise then 80s was an era that provided little to no growth to the industry. A lot of excellent films released between a period of 1980 and 1989 but most of them were not up to the mark or were not of the kind needed to create new benchmarks.

Lack of proper cinemas and infrastructure was also responsible for resisting the audience from coming to theaters and watching movies. That’s the reason that even big films Kranti, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mard, Coolie, Tridev and many more couldn’t cross the record of Sholay which was set in 1975.

It was only in 1989 i.e towards the end of the decade that Salman Khan & Bhagyashree’s romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya did a business of 14 crores which was just 1.5 crore less than Sholay.

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood Box Office grossers of 1980-89 decade. Please note that there were several films which did similar business in the decade and while keeping them in the list the total count has been increased.

1) Maine Pyar Kiya

Release Year: 1989

Box Office: 14 crores

2) Kranti

Release Year: 1981

Box Office: 10.5 crores

3) Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Release Year: 1985

Box Office: 9.5 crores

4) Ram Lakhan

Release Year: 1989

Box Office: 9.5 crores

5) Coolie

Release Year: 1983

Box Office: 9.5 crores

6) Tridev

Release Year: 1989

Box Office: 8.75 crores

7) Vidhaata

Release Year: 1982

Box Office: 8.5 crores

8) Mard

Release Year: 1985

Box Office: 8 crores

9) Tezaab

Release Year: 1988

Box Office: 8 crores

10) Naseeb

Release Year: 1981

Box Office: 7.5 crores

11) Prem Rog

Release Year: 1982

Box Office: 7 crores

12) Karma

Release Year: 1986

Box Office: 7 crores

13) Betaab

Release Year: 1983

Box Office: 7 crores

14) Daata

Release Year: 1989

Box Office: 7 crores

15) Meri Awaaz Suno

Release Year: 1981

Box Office: 6.75 crores

16) Hero

Release Year: 1983

Box Office: 6.5 crores

Which is your favourite film among these?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!