From Salman Khan & Bhagyashree’s Maine Pyar Kiya To Amitabh Bachchan’s Mard – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1980-89 Decade

If we consider the Bollywood growth decade wise then 80s was an era that provided little to no growth to the industry. A lot of excellent films released between a period of 1980 and 1989 but most of them were not up to the mark or were not of the kind needed to create new benchmarks.
Lack of proper cinemas and infrastructure was also responsible for resisting the audience from coming to theaters and watching movies. That’s the reason that even big films Kranti, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mard, Coolie, Tridev and many more couldn’t cross the record of Sholay which was set in 1975.
It was only in 1989 i.e towards the end of the decade that Salman Khan & Bhagyashree’s romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya did a business of 14 crores which was just 1.5 crore less than Sholay.
Let’s have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood Box Office grossers of 1980-89 decade. Please note that there were several films which did similar business in the decade and while keeping them in the list the total count has been increased.
1) Maine Pyar Kiya
Release Year: 1989
Box Office: 14 crores
2) Kranti
Release Year: 1981
Box Office: 10.5 crores
3) Ram Teri Ganga Maili
Release Year: 1985
Box Office: 9.5 crores
4) Ram Lakhan
Release Year: 1989
Box Office: 9.5 crores
5) Coolie
Release Year: 1983
Box Office: 9.5 crores
6) Tridev
Release Year: 1989
Box Office: 8.75 crores
7) Vidhaata
Release Year: 1982
Box Office: 8.5 crores
8) Mard
Release Year: 1985
Box Office: 8 crores
9) Tezaab
Release Year: 1988
Box Office: 8 crores
10) Naseeb
Release Year: 1981
Box Office: 7.5 crores
11) Prem Rog
Release Year: 1982
Box Office: 7 crores
12) Karma
Release Year: 1986
Box Office: 7 crores
13) Betaab
Release Year: 1983
Box Office: 7 crores
14) Daata
Release Year: 1989
Box Office: 7 crores
15) Meri Awaaz Suno
Release Year: 1981
Box Office: 6.75 crores
16) Hero
Release Year: 1983
Box Office: 6.5 crores
