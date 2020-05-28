Fact-O-Meter: When Barfi’s Box Office Collections Cost Ranbir Kapoor His Smoking Habit!

Anurag Basu’s 2012 film Barfi was a hell of a risk and everybody would agree on it. Given its experimental kind of concept, not many were sure about its commercial success. Leave aside the trade experts, not even the film’s actor Ranbir Kapoor was sure of its box office fate.

Also featuring Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz in key roles, Barfi had a good pre-release buzz thanks to its music. It did take a decent start and ended up collecting a surprising total of 120 crores. Barfi remains one of Ranbir’s highly acclaimed and well-received films. But did you know, the film’s such an amazing theatrical performance cost the actor his smoking habit? Read on.

Yes, it may sound weird but Ranbir had to quit his smoking habit thanks to Barfi’s success. It all started when Anurag Basu used to scold Ranbir for his smoking during the shoot. He even requested to get rid of such a deadly habit. After several unsuccessful attempts of Basu, the Kapoor lad finally agreed to consider the director’s request but had one condition.

Ranbir betted of quitting smoking only if Barfi would manage to cross the 75 crore mark at the box office. And as we all know, the film did cross the barrier like a cakewalk and the actor (fortunately) had to keep his word. Reportedly, Ranbir even messaged Basu about losing the bet and bidding goodbye to the deadly habit.

Meanwhile, post-Barfi’s success, Ranbir and Basu collaborated for 2017’s Jagga Jasoos. The film was a dream project of Ranbir and despite positive reviews, the film suffered badly at the ticket windows. The musical adventure film was jointly produced by Anurag Basu, Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

