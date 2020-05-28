Films & TV Shows To Resume The Shoot Soon? Here’s The LATEST Update!

In a meeting held today between Indian Film & TV Producers Council (TV & Web wing) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) it was decided to jointly make concerted efforts to resume the shooting in M & E Industry. Since March 17th, 2020 the industry is under lockdown suffering huge losses in revenue and job losses.

FWICE had submitted 25 point proposal to safeguard the safety and health of the workers. All the issues were threadbare discussed and the issues concerning the health and hygiene of the workers were immediately agreed upon by the Producers body.

The issue of providing specific Covid Insurance, for the workers was sympathetically considered by IFTPC and it was decided to jointly locate the ideal insurer and the plan.

The Producers body also promised to help the FWICE to recover the overdue payments and past outstanding of the crew expeditiously. IFTPC requested FWICE to submit the list of the defaulters. Ashok Pandit stated that the objective of the IFTPC and FWICE shall be to facilitate the early resumption of the shooting.

The meeting was attended by JD Majethia, Shyamashish Bhattachraya, Abhimanyu Singh and Nitin Vaidya on behalf of IFTPC and BN Tiwari, Ashok Pandit, Gangeshwar Srivastav and Ashok Dube on behalf of FWICE.

