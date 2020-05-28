Anubhav Sinha’s Tribute To First PM Jawaharlal Nehru On His Death Anniversary Gets Mixed Reactions

Wednesday marked the 56th death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s tweet on the occasion has gone viral on social media, over the course of the day.

In his tweet, Anubhav Sinha advocated why Nehru is relevant even today.

“Sometimes I wonder what amongst the basic infrastructure of India wasn’t created or ideated by Nehru. His vision still stays relevant for the country’s future. He passed away this day 1964,” tweeted Anubhav Sinha.

While many among the netizens supported Anubhav Sinha’s sentiments, hailing Nehru as a truly great leader, and a great socialist, tweets by Nehru detractors claimed the late Indian political titan was responsible for giving PoK to Pakistan and Aksai Chin to China.

Nehru admirers pointed at his scientific temperament, which prevented independent India from wholly reeling under superstitious mumbo jumbo.

Most among the Twitterati hailed Nehru as a man with “great vision” and spoke of him as a “Great Leader”.

Anubhav Sinha started out finding his feet in Bollywood with commercial ventures such as “Tum Bin”, “Dus”, and “Ra.One”. However, he has lately found his niche in hardhitting content-driven subjects as “Mulk”, “Article 15” and “Thappad”, which address societal discrimination on the grounds of religion, caste and gender respectively.

