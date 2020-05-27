Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan Inaugurated 100 Crore Club In Overseas Market

Every cinephilia must be aware that 100 crore club was kick-started by Aamir Khan in India. Yes, in 2008, Aamir’s Ghajini became the first Bollywood film to cross 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. But when it comes to overseas market, there’s no one like Shah Rukh Khan.

Thanks to the films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Shah Rukh Khan became favourite Bollywood star in international circuits. Both YRF and Shah Rukh benefited immensely with their collaboration and gained a cult following amongst NRI audience. Owing to such popularity, Shah Rukh managed to pull off Bollywood’s first-ever 100 crores grosser in overseas.

Shah Rukh achieved this feat in 2010 with his collaboration with Karan Johar. Yes, his My Name Is Khan is the first Bollywood film to hit a century in overseas. In overseas, the film earned 110 crores approx ($ 23 million) in 2010, while in India its collection wrapped up at 80 crores. Although 3 Idiots (2009) too cross the 100 crore mark in overseas, it managed to do so in 2011 after its release in territories like China.

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead, My Name Is Khan opened with highly positive reviews all across the globe. It had a potential of crossing the century mark even in India but the film’s release was surrounded by controversies due to Shah Rukh’s infamous IPL comment over Pakistani players. In Maharashtra, several shows were cancelled due to Shiv Sena’s protest.

Post My Name Is Khan, several Shah Rukh’s films crossed the 100 crore mark including Dilwale and Chennai Express.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!