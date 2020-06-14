Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Salman Khan Hasn’t Delivered A Single Hit In His Clashes Of Last 2 Decades

Undoubtedly, Salman Khan is the emperor of the Indian box office. Not something to boast about, but even his mediocre films have managed to cross the 100 crore mark like a cakewalk. All such miracles have happened in the post-Dabangg era and at present, he’s the biggest crowd-puller of Bollywood.

But what was Salman Khan’s status before Dabangg era? Well, in today’s piece we’ll be talking about the same. Salman hasn’t witnessed a single clash in his revamped box office run. But before Dabangg, the actor struggled like no one else. In fact, he never won in a single clash he faced at the ticket windows.

Today, we’ll be purely talking on the basis of box office verdicts and trust us, there are no intentions of hurting Salman Khan fans. We’ll be taking a look at the actor’s clashes of the last two decades. Shockingly, he hasn’t delivered a single successful film in all the clashes.

1) Dhoom v. Phir Milenge (2004)

Released in 2004, Salman Khan’s Phir Milenge was declared as a disaster, while Dhoom fetched record-breaking numbers.

2) Kyon Ki v. Garam Masala (2005)

Here, Garam Masala turned out to be good success at the box office. Kyon Ki was a flop.

3) Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar v. Anthony Kaun Hai? (2006)

In this clash, both the films were declared as disasters.

4) Jaan-E-Man v. Don (2006)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Don won the clash one-sided by making Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar’s Jaan-E-Man a flop.

5) Marigold v. Buddha Mar Gaya (2007)

Both Marigold and Buddha Mar Gaya were big flops in this clash.

6) God Tussi Great Ho v. Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

Here, Ranbir Kapoor starrer turned out to be a semi-hit, Salman Khan’s God Tussi Great Ho was a flop.

7) Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna v. Blue v. All The Best (2009)

In this three-way clash, both Blue and Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna turned out to be flops, while All The Best made a decent profit.

