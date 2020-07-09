Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Robert Downey Jr Used Urine For Protest While Filming Zodiac

How many Zodiac lovers here? Well, there would be probably many. The David Fincher directorial has bagged itself a tag of one of the greatest films of the current generation. Featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr, the film is a mystery thriller.

To make such a high-class film, a high level of dedication and hard work is required and many of the cinema enthusiasts are aware of this. Speaking of Robert Downey Jr, Zodiac is definitely one of his remarkable performances of all time of which he would be proud of. But do you know, it wasn’t so happy journey for the actor while shooting the film.

Those who love David Fincher’s filmmaking would be very well aware of his crave for perfection. While this quality is essential to bring out a good product, the film’s cast wasn’t very happy with his style. It is learnt that some scenes took as many as 70 takes or more to be called as perfect by Fincher. The same is the reason which left Robert Downey Jr infuriated.

The director himself once revealed that frustrated by long hours working, Robert Downey Jr was completely exhausted. And due to the same reason, the actor left jars filled with urine around the set as a sign of protest. Fincher spoke about the same in Keanu Reeves’ documentary on filmmaking ‘Side By Side’.

Strange, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, speaking of box office performance, Zodiac made a business of $85 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It just recovered its cost and made some profits for all those involved.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!